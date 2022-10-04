Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 101,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Miller Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLR. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 775,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 453.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Miller Industries

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

