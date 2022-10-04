Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MU. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.61.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.88. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 588.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 164,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $511,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

