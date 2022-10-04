Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.61.

MU opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

