MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Update

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Evercore ISI raised their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

MetLife Stock Up 3.0 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. MetLife has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

