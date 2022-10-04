MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:METGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Evercore ISI raised their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. MetLife has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:METGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

