MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading Down 16.7%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) shares fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 177,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 124,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MedX Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MedX Health Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About MedX Health

MedX Health Corp, a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate various types of moles or lesions within seconds.

