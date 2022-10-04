Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

MDT stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 152,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.37. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

