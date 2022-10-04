Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises about 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 2.05% of Medpace worth $103,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Medpace by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in Medpace by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace Stock Performance

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 94,119 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $14,445,384.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,237,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,309,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 520,388 shares of company stock valued at $81,752,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

