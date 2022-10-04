McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $239.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,047. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.97 and its 200 day moving average is $250.17.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

