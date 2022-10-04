Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,819 shares during the quarter. Maximus comprises 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Maximus worth $59,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 175,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 233,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,673,000 after buying an additional 98,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Trading Up 1.3 %

MMS opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,337.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,011 shares of company stock valued at $579,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.