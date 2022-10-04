Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $135.28. 34,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average is $145.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.44 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.