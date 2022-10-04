Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases 9,486 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Novartis Stock Up 1.9 %

NVS stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,245. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

