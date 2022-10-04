Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys Shares of 14,113 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

