Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Boosted by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of Markel stock traded up $20.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,150.11. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,196.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,307.88. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

