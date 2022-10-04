Mainstream For The Underground Trading Down 92.7% Over Last Week (MFTU)

Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Mainstream For The Underground has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $121.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mainstream For The Underground has traded 92.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008685 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Mainstream For The Underground Coin Profile
The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm. Mainstream For The Underground’s official website is mftu.net. Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mainstream For The Underground Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mainstream For The Underground Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainstream For The Underground and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.