MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) versus Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Critical Contrast

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAG Silver and Timberline Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.18 74.56 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -4.55

Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A 4.61% 4.54% Timberline Resources N/A -31.33% -30.19%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares MAG Silver and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MAG Silver and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

MAG Silver presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Given MAG Silver’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MAG Silver is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

MAG Silver beats Timberline Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company also holds interest in the Paiute project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

