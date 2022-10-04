MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 511,454 shares.The stock last traded at $13.64 and had previously closed at $13.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.40 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 678.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 109,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

