LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 330,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,077.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 221,905 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $80.59. 48,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

