LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $79.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $223,744,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $86,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

