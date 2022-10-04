LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.
LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 111.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.
LTC Properties Stock Down 0.2 %
LTC Properties stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $45.49.
In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 184.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 136,217 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
Further Reading
