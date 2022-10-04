Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 136,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,130,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.3 %

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average is $195.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.