Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

