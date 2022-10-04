Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $818,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,594,000 after purchasing an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after acquiring an additional 208,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after acquiring an additional 247,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.