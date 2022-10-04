Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $394,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

