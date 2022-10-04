Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $469,450.43. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,351.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 103,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,708. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

