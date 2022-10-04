Loveless Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

