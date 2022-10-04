Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys 40 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 4.4 %

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $305.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.