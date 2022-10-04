LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Update

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Price Performance

LL opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $208.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $298.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. LL Flooring’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LL Flooring will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LL Flooring news, Director Famous P. Rhodes purchased 6,635 shares of LL Flooring stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $65,421.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 16.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 6.9% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 455,990.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 105,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.