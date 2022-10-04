Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.92

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
Lion Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.
About Lion
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
