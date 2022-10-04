Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $322.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.40.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $275.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.70.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

