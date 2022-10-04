Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 959,339 shares.The stock last traded at $19.32 and had previously closed at $18.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 95.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 113.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

