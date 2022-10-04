Lien Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $645,648.00 (LIEN)

Lien (LIEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Lien has a market cap of $645,648.00 and $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lien coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lien has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lien alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Lien

Lien was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official website for Lien is lien.finance. The official message board for Lien is medium.com/lien-finance. Lien’s official Twitter account is @LienFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lien Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Lien Protocol is the smart contract that makes the bifurcation (tranching) of ETH into a stable coin and a call option possible.Users can create, trade, and use stable coins and options created from ETH, without worrying about counterparty risk.The Lien project is completely decentralized.There are no adjustable parameters or any governance schemes that can create centralization of authority.The three core features of LIEN are Tokens (iDOL, LBT, SBT, LIEN), DEX (FairSwap), and the Lien protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lien should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lien and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.