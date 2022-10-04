Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 426 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,887. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

