Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,824 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.7% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.44.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

