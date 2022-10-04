Liberty Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,640 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

GOOG traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.38. 1,054,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,480,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.