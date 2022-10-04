Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 959,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,128,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

