Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.83. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

