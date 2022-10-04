Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. 15,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,295. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $111.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

