Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LICY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Li-Cycle Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE LICY opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $982.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.93. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter worth $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

