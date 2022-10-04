Lever Token (LEV) Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

Lever Token (LEV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Lever Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Lever Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Lever Token has a total market cap of $83,017.23 and approximately $17,676.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,056.03 or 1.00014611 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064164 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021782 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Lever Token Coin Profile

Lever Token (CRYPTO:LEV) is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

