Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lennar Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of LEN opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.43.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

