Legacy Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

NYSE:MA traded up $10.48 on Tuesday, reaching $300.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,765. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $290.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

