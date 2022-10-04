Legacy Advisors LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Bentley Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Bentley Systems stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. 47,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 104.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,014,186.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,014,186.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,591 shares of company stock worth $18,793,163. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

