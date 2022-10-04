Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.