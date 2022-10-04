Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.9 %

ET traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 441,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,377,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

