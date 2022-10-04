Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 66,885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 422.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,516. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $85.72. 3,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,705.34 and a beta of 0.51.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

