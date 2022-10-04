Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 446 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 35.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 45.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 487,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,973,000 after buying an additional 152,141 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.44 on Tuesday, reaching $326.99. 54,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,959. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $341.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.34 and a 200 day moving average of $307.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $310.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.