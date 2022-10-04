Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $15.40 on Tuesday, hitting $407.11. 66,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.28 and a 200-day moving average of $470.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 450.98, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.71 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.