Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.14. 250,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,385,137. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

