Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 2,693 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.6% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.8 %

ADP traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.35. 33,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.87. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,782 shares of company stock worth $25,456,697. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

