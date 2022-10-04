Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 2,215 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. 141,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.37. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.